LPD: Domestic disturbance call early Saturday morning leads to death investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Around 3 a.m. on April 18, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 2400 block of Quinton Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a 42-year-old unresponsive female. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded and began a death investigation. The case remains under investigation.

Next of kin has been notified.

The deceased female was identified as 42-year-old Jennifer Rayburn.

(News release from Lubbock Police Department)