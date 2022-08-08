LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department warned about a scam asking people to pay for a “traffic violation” online.

“This notice is to inform you that you have been cited with a traffic violation and must pay your citation within 72 hours,” the notice said.

LPD responded and said the notice is fake and to ignore it.

“We would NEVER contact you this way about a traffic violation,” LPD said.

The notice also said “all citations must be paid online.”

LPD said it would not advise against paying off citations in-person.

“Actually, we highly encourage [paying in person],” LPD said.