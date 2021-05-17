LPD, DPS team up to enforce the ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ law

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Area law enforcement agencies are joining efforts to continue enforcing safe driving in Lubbock.

Beginning Tuesday, May 18th through Wednesday, May 19th the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will partner their enforcement actions to focus on speeding violations and the failure to move over or slow down when a stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck or TxDOT vehicle have lights activated on roadways.

The areas of focus will be on major thoroughfares, including the Marsha Sharp Freeway, Interstate 27 and Loop 289.

Move Over, Slow Down

If there is a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, a tow truck, or TxDOT vehicle with their lights activated, or a different visual sign, Texas law states that a driver must either:

• Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road (if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction), or

• Slowdown 20 mph below the speed limit. (If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph.)

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)