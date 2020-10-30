LPD, FBI investigating armored truck robbery

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers responded to a robbery of an armored truck shortly after 7:45 p.m. Oct. 27 at BBVA Bank, located at 8200 Nashville Ave. Investigators need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects.

The driver of the armored truck arrived at BBVA Bank to restock the ATM. After finishing restocking, he left the locked room with a duffel bag with the leftover cash from the previous restocking. As he approached the armored truck and was reaching for the key, he felt what he believed was a firearm press into his back and the suspect told him to open the truck doors. The driver complied, and the suspect forced the driver to enter the truck, and the suspect grabbed the duffel bag with the cash.

While in the truck, the suspect took more cash and placed it in the duffel bag. A second suspect then told the first suspect to hurry, and after the first suspect exited the truck, both male suspects fled on foot, heading southwest.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case or suspects should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $10,000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous. Information can also be shared with the FBI in Dallas at 972-559-5000.

This was a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.