LPD: Felony arrest warrants issued in connection with the disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has obtained felony arrest warrants for Brett Garza and David Wayne Hampton in connection with the suspicious disappearance of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez. Mr. Rodriguez went missing on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking the public to assist them in locating these two individuals now wanted in connection with this incident.

On the afternoon of August 3, 2019, Brett Garza and David Hampton used Mr. Rodriguez’s debit bank card at multiple Lubbock business locations. Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigators were able to secure these felony arrest warrants for Brett Garza and David Hampton as a result of this fraudulent activity. The felony warrants were issued for Credit/Debit Card Abuse of an Elderly Individual 65 years of age or older. Their bond has been set at $75,000.

Lubbock Police describe Brett Garza as a White Male 6’00’’ 205 lbs. and David Hampton as a White Male 5’05” 140 lbs. Both men are known to live and work in the Lubbock area.

Additionally, Kerby and Wade Law Offices in Lubbock has dedicated an additional $1,500 in combination with any available Crime Line reward, bringing the total possible reward to $2000 for information that assists in the location of Mr. Rodriguez or the arrest of Brett Garza or David Hampton.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of either Garza or Hampton, or first-hand information concerning the location of Mr. Rodriguez is encouraged to contact Det. Gerber at 806-777-0396 or call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.

