LPD: Fifth arrest made in connection to recent shootings

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

As Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit (Metro) and the Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) investigators continue to probe into the circumstances surrounding the recent shootings that occurred on July 16th – 17th, 2019, a fifth individual is now in custody in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

18-year-old Isaiah Taylor is charged with Aggravated Assault for his role in the shooting that occurred in the area of North Elder Avenue and East Colgate Street that left several injured and one person dead.

This investigation remains active and anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

