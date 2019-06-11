LPD: Fifth arrest made in the April murder of Tyshaun Bates

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

James Edward Dora, 26, is now in custody and charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Tyshaun Bates on April 10th. Dora was taken into custody [Monday] in Killeen, Texas by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – Western Division.

Dora is the fifth and final suspect to be arrested in this murder investigation. Daytron Hood, 22, and Christopher Thomas, 23, are both charged with murder. Lisa Morales, 24, Quawnard Williams, 22, and Dora are all charged with aggravated robbery.

Bates was shot inside his home at the Lubbock Square Apartments in the 4600 block of 50th Street on April 10th. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation into the murder. Based on the initial investigation, it appears Bates was shot during a robbery.



Below is a timeline for the five arrests :

April 17th: Investigators secured arrest warrants for murder for Hood and Thomas, and two aggravated robbery warrants for Morales and Williams. The arrest warrant for Williams was served at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Williams was already in custody after being arrested by Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) investigators for an unrelated aggravated robbery.

April 18th: As the investigation continued, a third arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was issued for Dora.

April 20th: Hood was arrested in Memphis, Texas during a traffic stop by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Hood was brought back to Lubbock on Wednesday, April 24th.

April 23rd: Morales was arrested by LPD officers in the 5000 block of Avenue W.

April 26th: Thomas was arrested in the area of 2100 East 4th Street. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Lubbock Police Department Special Operations Unit, Texas Anti-Gang investigators, U.S. Marshals, DPS Criminal Investigations Division, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted with the arrest.

June 10th: Dora was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Killeen, Texas. Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigators worked closely with the local U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force Team Foxtrot on leads pertaining to Dora’s whereabouts.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)


