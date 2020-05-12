LPD: Five juveniles arrested after early morning crash following chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating an early morning crash following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., Lubbock Police officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle located near 106th Street and Memphis Avenue. Officers were able to determine the vehicle was stolen and attempted to initiate a stop on the vehicle. The driver failed to stop and began evading, leading to a short pursuit that ended when the vehicle drove into a muddy field and rolled.

Of the five juveniles in the vehicle, one had moderate injuries and one had minor injuries. The two occupants were transported to UMC and medically cleared. All five juveniles were arrested on various charges:

15-year-old:

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Evading Arrest or Detention by Vehicle

Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot

Engaging in Organized Crime

15-year-old, 16-year-old, 13-year-old, 16-year-old:

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Evading Arrest or Detention

Engaging in Organized Crime

