LPD: Friday evening assault sends man to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a Friday evening assault that left a man seriously injured.

The incident was reported just after 8:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Slide Road at the The Landing at Pinewood Park.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the victim arrived at the apartment complex with a family member.

The victim then got into a verbal argument with another male that later escalated into a physical altercation.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.