LPD: Friday evening assault sends man to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a Friday evening assault that left a man seriously injured.
The incident was reported just after 8:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Slide Road at the The Landing at Pinewood Park.
LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the victim arrived at the apartment complex with a family member.
The victim then got into a verbal argument with another male that later escalated into a physical altercation.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
More Stories
-
The accident was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 900 block of South…
-
The driver, identified as Ryan Owen Johnson, 34, was transported to…
-
LPD said a gunshot victim was brought to University Medical Center by…