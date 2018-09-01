Local News

LPD: Friday evening assault sends man to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 04:08 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 06:58 PM CDT

LPD: Friday evening assault sends man to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a Friday evening assault that left a man seriously injured. 

The incident was reported just after 8:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Slide Road at the The Landing at Pinewood Park.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the victim arrived at the apartment complex with a family member.

The victim then got into a verbal argument with another male that later escalated into a physical altercation. 

The victim was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected