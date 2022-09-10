George De La Pena and Elisa Franco (Photos provided in an LPD press release)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman reported as a kidnapping victim on Friday was located on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

“Elisa Franco has been found safe. The investigation is still ongoing,” a statement from LPD said.

LPD went on to say no further information would be released at this time.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Auburn Street around 6: 45 a.m. on Friday.

Police said Franco, 34, was in a residence when George De La Pena, 30, made threats and forced entry while displaying “a screwdriver and brass knuckles.”

He left the scene on foot with Franco in an unknown direction.

LPD said two previously dated and there was “no reason to believe this is a random act.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.