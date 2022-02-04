LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released the name of the person seriously injured in a crash Thursday after a truck struck a utility pole.

LPD said 25-year-old Brenden Lee was driving a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 in the 4200 block of Upland Avenue when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Lee was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Read the full release by LPD:

The investigation is on-going.