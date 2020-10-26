LPD gives ways on how to drive safe in icy weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — If you find yourself having to make an early morning commute in the wintry weather, you need to give yourself more time, said Allison Matherly, the Public Information Officer with Lubbock Police Department.

Matherly said while it may be hard to give yourself extra time in the mornings, those extra minutes you give yourself could make a difference.

A common route to commute is using Loop 289, the Marsha Sharp Freeway or the Interstate, all of which have overpasses.

“Avoid roadways with overpasses,” Matherly said. “The Loop, the Interstate, [the] Marsha Sharp Freeway. These are roads that we know tend to get icy in these kinds of weather situations.”

Matherly said finding an alternate route and giving yourself enough space between you and other cars is the best way to avoid a collision on an overpass.

While it’s icy outside, Matherly said to slow down, minimize your distractions and do not use your cruise control.

“Make sure you’re keeping an eye out for our first responders and construction workers while in town,” said Matherly.

Before you commute, Matherly said not to let your car idle unless you are inside of it or unless it has a push-to-start option whereby your car doors remain locked. Both of these ways decrease the likelihood of your car being stolen.

Matherly also warned not to let your car idle in your garage and to make sure the windows are completely defrosted before getting on the road.

LPD is expected to close roads on Tuesday, October 27 at 5:00 a.m. Click here for more.