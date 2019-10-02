LPD: High speed chase after Academy employee reports stolen gun

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department engaged in a high speed pursuit of a white car around 6:20 p.m. that started near South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue.

According to LPD, an Academy Sports employee reported that man stole a gun and drove off in a car. Police initiated the chase after spotting the suspect’s car in that area.

LPD said speeds reached 100 mph before the suspect’s car had a blow out. The chase ended in the area of 50th Street and Southeast Drive.

According to police, four men were taken into custody.

