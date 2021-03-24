LPD holds professional driver training course for Lubbock Police Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Academy is getting this class of rookies all trained up for being on patrol with a course held by the National Academy for Professional Driving this week.

The course teaches officers in training all they need to know to stay safe on the road, while keeping citizens like us out of harm’s way too.

“You never know what an officer is going to,” said Lt. Chad Taska, Training Commander at the Lubbock Police Academy.

Because officers can quickly be called out to stressful emergency situations at the drop of a hat, the course is constructed with several obstacles that require sharp skills and attention.

The trainees work with instructors and learn different driving techniques, repeating them until they pass the course with confidence.

It takes about 32 hours to complete. The rest of the police department is also required to get recertified for the course every other year to ensure that they’re always best prepared.

“They could be going to an emergency call, they could be pulling up to a call that you don’t know anything about,” said Taska. “So give them space give them some leeway to get there safely. They are trained to maintain control of their vehicle and to pursue in a safe manner.”

It’s important for all of us to remember to slow down and move over when we notice emergency signals so we can keep officers, and the general public, safe as they do their important work.