LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department hosted a news conference Tuesday on the officer-involved shooting that left one person seriously injured Monday night.

The shooting occurred when a suspect rammed into a police vehicle after a chase. LPD said the chase was related to a shots-fired call that happened earlier that night at Bolton’s Service Station at Avenue Q and 38th Street.

