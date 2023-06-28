LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced in a social media post on Wednesday it will host an Explore Post Summer Academy for those between ages of 14-21 who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

The LPD training academy will be held from July 17 through July 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 508 Davis Drive.

The summer academy will provide opportunities to learn about traffic laws, penal codes, police driving, interview techniques and more.

According to the post, the deadline to sign-up will be June 30.