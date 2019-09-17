LPD identifies body found in Northeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department. The body found on Monday, September 16, 2019, has been identified as 60-year-old Vernon Lee White.

Around 9:10 a.m. yesterday morning, Lubbock Police responded to a call from a citizen stating they found a body in a field on North MLK Boulevard and East Kent Street. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and EMS responded.

Due to the advanced stages of decomposition, the cause of White’s death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit at 806-775-1450.

(This is a news release from LPD)

MLK Blvd and Kent (Nexstar/Staff)

MLK Blvd and Kent (Nexstar/Staff)