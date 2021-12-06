LPD identifies victim in deadly morning crash, 2 others injured

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department identified the victim in a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27 access roads.

According to police, a Ford Fusion, driven by Destiny Okoronkwo, 19, was driving westbound on the freeway access road. Then, a Chrysler 200, driven by Karlonte Jackson, 27, was driving northbound on the I-27 access road. Police said both vehicle collided at the intersection

Okoronkwo was pronounced dead on the scene. Jackson and a passenger in the Chrysler suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.

