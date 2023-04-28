LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified the robbery suspect who was killed Thursday afternoon after a police chase ended in a crash as Kenneth Forehand, 49. LPD said Forehand shot himself during the pursuit.

Police said the incident started at 12:46 p.m. as an armed robbery in the 9000 block of Flint Avenue. According to LPD, officers tried to stop Forehand’s vehicle, but he drove away. LPD said the chase lasted about 5 minutes.

Police stated in a press release, “During the pursuit, it appears Forehand received a self-inflicted gunshot wound, causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway before rolling several times through multiple lanes of traffic…”

Video from EverythingLubbock.com’s tower camera showed LPD units chasing Forehand’s vehicle before it crashed.

Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine Forehand’s cause of death, police said.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Multiple units of the Lubbock Police Department are investigating an in-custody death following a robbery and pursuit that ended in Southeast Lubbock.

Officers were called to McCullough Park in the 9000 block of Flint Avenue at 12:46 p.m. on April 27th in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who stated that he had been robbed by a male with a shotgun, and that the male drove off in a black pickup truck.

Shortly after, officers were able to locate 49-year-old Kenneth Forehand inside the vehicle. After locating Forehand, officers attempted a traffic stop at the park, however, Forehand fled from officers in his vehicle, prompting officers to initiate a pursuit.

Through the initial course of the investigation, officers pursued Forehand for approximately five minutes. During the pursuit, it appears Forehand received a self-inflicted gunshot wound, causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway before rolling several times through multiple lanes of traffic before coming to a stop near the Valero Store in the 1100 block of Southeast Loop 289.

Investigators also located items in the vehicle that the suspect stole from the victim during the robbery.

Due to the nature of the case, including what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the case is being investigated by METRO, MCIU and LPD’s Office of Professional Standards.

Investigators are awaiting the final autopsy results to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

