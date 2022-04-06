LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday morning collision in east Lubbock that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Avenue A at 10:09 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, for reports of a collision with injuries involving two pick-up trucks.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of one of the trucks, 56 year-old David Foreman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Foreman was traveling north on Avenue A, when the pick-up crossed into the southbound lanes and collided into a pick-up driven by 64 year-old Thomas Oden. Oden suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.