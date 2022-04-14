LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified the man killed in a crash early Thursday morning at 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

The crash happened around 3:37 a.m. between an SUV and a pickup truck, LPD said.

According to LPD, the SUV, driven by 23-year-old Adrian Reyes, was going south on Milwaukee while the pickup truck, driven by 39-year-old Russell Floyd, was going east on 19th Street. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Floyd was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers in the SUV, 18-year-old Ebony Constancio and a 16-year-old, were taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to LPD.

Reyes was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

LPD said the investigation was still ongoing.

Read the full release by LPD below:

