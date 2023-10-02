LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said it was investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 60-year-old man with serious injuries on Sunday night.

Officers arrived to the 2100 block of 50th Street at 7:46 p.m. and found Robert Garrett, 60, with serious injuries. He was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance.

Through initial investigation, officers learned Edilio Fuentes-Lopez, 28, was traveling north and was attempting to turn west into the 2100 block of 50th Street when he collided with Garrett’s motorcycle.