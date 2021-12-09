LPD identifies man seriously injured after motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department identified the man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning as 41-year-old Nathan Scarborough.

LPD said Scarborough was driving westbound in the 7000 block of 103rd Street. He left the roadway and struck a brick mailbox on the north side of the street.

According to LPD, he was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Read the release by LPD below:

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred at 7:59 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 7000 block of 103rd Street.

41-year-old Nathan Scarborough was driving a 2015 Triumph motorcycle westbound in the 7000 block of 103rd Street. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a brick mailbox on the north side of the street.

Scarborough was transported to a University Medical Center by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.