LPD identifies man seriously injured after motorcycle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department identified the man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning as 41-year-old Nathan Scarborough.

LPD said Scarborough was driving westbound in the 7000 block of 103rd Street. He left the roadway and struck a brick mailbox on the north side of the street.

According to LPD, he was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Read the release by LPD below:

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred at 7:59 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 7000 block of 103rd Street. 

41-year-old Nathan Scarborough was driving a 2015 Triumph motorcycle westbound in the 7000 block of 103rd Street.  The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a brick mailbox on the north side of the street. 

Scarborough was transported to a University Medical Center by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar