LPD identifies man seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Tuesday night crash in South Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of 98th Street at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Caleb Buford. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Buford was traveling westbound on 98th Street when he lost control of the motorcycle.

The investigation is ongoing.