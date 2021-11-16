LPD identifies man wanted for Paul Saiz murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified a suspect in the November 12 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Paul Saiz.

Bryan Garcia, 20, is wanted for the murder of Saiz, according to a release.

Just before 8:45 p.m. Friday, LPD responded to a shots-fired call in the 2500 block of Loyola Street. Before officers could arrive, a second shots-fired call was reported nearby, along North University Avenue.

Saiz was found suffering with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

Anyone with information related to the location of Garcia was asked to call Crime Line at (806)-741-1000.

Read the full release by LPD below:

