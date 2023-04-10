LUBBOCK, Texas — On April 9, the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit investigated a single-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle, according to a press release from LPD.

The driver of the motorcycle crash was identified as 43-year-old Thomas Burgess.

Officers responded to a crash with injuries that occurred at 1:32 a.m. in the 5200 block of 57th Street, said the press release.

Burgess was going eastbound in the 5200 block of 57th Street when his motorcycle “left the roadway and struck a guardrail, ejecting Burgess,” said the release.

According to LPD, Burgess was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

This was an on-going investigation.