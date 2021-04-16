LPD identifies person seriously injured in crash with fuel tanker

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of E. Loop 289.

The pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Branner Aldana, was traveling northbound on E. Loop 289, when a tractor trailer that was entering E. Loop 289 from E. 50th Street failed to yield the right of way to the traffic on the highway, forcing the pickup truck to enter the median. The driver of the pickup then lost control and entered the southbound lanes of E. Loop 289 and struck a tractor trailer.

Aldana was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

This investigation into this crash is ongoing.