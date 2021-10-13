LPD identifies suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Wednesday afternoon officer-involved shooting in central Lubbock.

Officers were called to the Omni Apartments at 53rd Street and Salem Avenue, just after 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13. Upon arrival, the officer heard shots fired, and responded to the area. The officer located an armed individual and instructed him to lower his weapon. The officer fired his duty weapon one time, causing the subject to comply. The suspect, 19 year-old Mark Casias III, was immediately taken into custody.

Per LPD policy, the officer who discharged his duty weapon was placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is on-going.

