LUBBOCK, Texas — David Longoria, 39, was killed in an officer-involved shooting near East 82nd Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday after he attempted to run from Texas Anti-Gang investigators, LPD said.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a suspect who was accused of shooting at a deputy early Monday morning. Longoria fled the scene but was not located. Janice Murray and Carolyn Sinklier, both 24, were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident.

Longoria was located on Tuesday in the area of County Road 2500 and East County Road 7110, LPD said. Just before noon, Longoria attempted to run from investigators. According to LPD Longoria displayed a firearm at which multiple shots were fired by investigators.

Longoria was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts at life-saving measures by officers.

LPD said a multi-agency investigation is underway.

All responding officers were placed on administrative leave in accordance to each department’s policy. The officers include three LCSO deputies one LPD officer and a Texas Department of Public Safety special agent.

According to LPD, the case is currently being investigated by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers.