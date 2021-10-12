LPD identifies teen in deadly South Lubbock shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Echelon Apartments, located at 13407 Indiana Avenue.
(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department identified the teen victim in a deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend in South Lubbock.

Officers responded to the Echelon Apartments, 13407 Indiana Avenue, at about 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to an LPD news release.

Police identified the victim as Alejandro Basilio, 15, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident escalated when four people arrived at the apartment complex to meet up with another man for a drug transaction. The man in the transaction was robbed.

A police report said the man had a firearm and shot at the vehicle where Alejandro was sitting in the backseat.

Read the full news release for more information below:

(NEWS RELEASE) LUBBOCK, Texas -– The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a teenager dead.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to the Echelon Apartments, located at 13407 Indiana Avenue at 1:28 a.m. following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located 15-year-old Alejandro Basilio with a gunshot wound. Basilio was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears four people arrived at the apartment complex to meet a male for a drug transaction. The male involved in the transaction was robbed. He then produced a firearm and shot at the vehicle where Basilio was seated in. Basilio was struck by gunfire.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.

(This is a news release from LPD)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar