LPD identifies victim in Sunday’s fatal crash

This is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 8600 block of University Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

A Toyota Camry, driven by 84-year-old June Linker, was traveling southbound on University preparing to turn left onto 87th Street. A Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 20-year-old Ehvan Reyna, was traveling northbound in the 8700 block of University Avenue. As the Camry was turning eastbound across University Avenue, the Camaro struck the Camry in the intersection of 87th Street and University Avenue. The Camry was forced into a utility pole located along the northeast corner of the intersection.

Linker was pronounced deceased on scene. Reyna received minor injuries but refused EMS.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

