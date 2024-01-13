LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim involved in a Friday evening collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Clovis Highway and North Indiana Avenue.

LPD said the victim was identified as Bill Irwin, 59.

Through the initial investigation, LPD said it appears a passenger car operated by Irwin, had broke down in the 3400 block of Clovis Highway.

A passenger car driven by 52-year-old Kristopher Green stopped behind Irwin’s car to help push Irwin’s vehicle out of the roadway, according to LPD.

LPD said Green believed Irwin was already back inside his own vehicle, began pushing Irwin’s vehicle, which rolled over Irwin.

LPD said Irwin was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with life-threatening injuries.