LPD identifies victim in hotel shooting, suspect not found

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police were still searching for a possible suspect after a shooting that occurred at a Central Lubbock hotel Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call just before 11:00 p.m. at the Executive Inn, 4401 Avenue Q.

The victim, later identified as Joe Sanchez, 38, was walking away from the hotel with a woman who was not publicly identified by police Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect caught up to Sanchez and the woman in the parking lot of Crest Tire.

Sanchez and the suspect began a physical altercation, and the suspect shot Sanchez in the head, police said.

According to police, Sanchez was taken to the University Medical Center for non-serious injuries.