LPD identifies victim in playa lake crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified the man who was killed after his car went into a playa lake Friday night.

Ryan Espinosa, 27, was pronounced dead on scene after Lubbock Fire Rescue entered the lake.

LPD said Espinosa was driving eastbound on South Loop 289 approaching the University Avenue exit when his car left the roadway, drove into the median, crossed the eastbound access road, went through the field south of the access road and descended into the playa lake.

LPD has not yet said what caused the car to veer off the roadway.

Read the press release from LPD below.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at 11:28 p.m. Dec. 10 that resulted in the death of one person.

A Volvo S60, driven by 27-year-old Ryan Espinosa, was driving eastbound on S. Loop 289 approaching the University Avenue exit. The Volvo left the roadway, drove into the median and crossed the eastbound access road and entered the field south of the access road. The Volvo then drove into the playa lake.

Lubbock Fire Rescue personnel responded to enter the lake. Espinosa was pronounced deceased on scene.