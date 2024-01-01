LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified the pedestrian who suffered serious injuries in a South Lubbock crash on Saturday night.

According to Lubbock Police, officers were called to the area of 137th Street and University Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on reports of a collision with injuries.

Officers found 59-year-old Paul Billington lying in the street with serious injuries. He was later taken to University Medical Center by EMS, according to Lubbock Police.

Lubbock Police learned through its initial investigation Billington was struck by Aleks Martinez, 22, who was traveling north in the 13500 block of University.

LPD said the investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning.