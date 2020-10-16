LPD identifies victim killed in Friday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police department provided more information and identified the victim in the Friday morning crash that occurred at South Loop 289 and 4th Street.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred shortly after 2 a.m. today in the 5400 block of 4th Street.

22-year-old Jaime Gaspar Carreto was driving westbound in the 5400 block of 4th Street and struck a signal light pole in the center median. Gaspar Carreto was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.