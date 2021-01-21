LPD identifies victim killed in overnight crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department identified the person killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

According to LPD, 24-year-old Dava Delora Lynn Gore was pronounced dead after being transported to University Medical Center. Gore was a passenger in an SUV driven by 37-year-old Estella Ybarra Luna when it lost control and began to veer into the south curb of the street. It struck the curb and came to a stop off the roadway.

LPD said at one point, the front right passenger door opened and Gore was ejected from the vehicle.

According to LPD, Luna was not injured in the crash.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 2600 block of East 50th Street.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.