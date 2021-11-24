LPD identifies victim, man arrested for Stripes shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was identified and arrested by the Lubbock Police Department in connection with an overnight shooting at a Downtown Lubbock convenience store.

Officers responded at 12:25 a.m. after a report of shots fired at Stripes, 403 Avenue Q, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim, Aaron Hampton, 24, was found with serious injuries, police said.

According to the investigation, Hampton, along with another person at the gas station, got into a confrontation with one of the employees while inside Stripes.

Jaquavius Williams, 21, was identified as the employee. Police said he grabbed a firearm and shot Hampton.

According to police, Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

A bond had not yet been set Wednesday morning.