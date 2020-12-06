LPD identifies victim, suspect in deadly Sunday morning shooting

Image of Isaiah Guartuche from the Lubbock County Detention Center.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a murder that occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 2300 block of 39th Street.

Based on the initial investigation, a dispute occurred between 31-year-old Michael Constancio and 20-year-old Isaiah Guartuche. In the course of the dispute, Guartuche shot Constancio and Guartuche fled the scene.

Constancio was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Guartuche was arrested by officers from the Texas Anti-Gang Center and his bond is set at $300,000.

This case remains under investigation.

