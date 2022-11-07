LUBBOCK, Texas— The names of the individuals who suffered serious injuries in a crash late Friday night were released by the Lubbock Police Department on Monday.

According to LPD, drivers Lexy Vasquez, 18, Uris Lagunes, 21, and one passenger with Vasquez were hospitalized with serious injuries. The remaining passengers with Vasquez were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Lagunes had been traveling east in the 5400 block of 19th Street and Vasquez had been traveling west. Lagunes crossed over into the westbound lanes and hit Vasquez head-on.

According to LPD, The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just before midnight.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating a Friday night collision in West Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to the intersection of 19th Street and Chicago Avenue at 11:56 p.m. on November 4th for reports of a collision with injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the driver of a Nissan Altima passenger car, 21-year-old Uris Lagunes, was traveling east in the 5400 block of 19th Street. The driver of a Hyundai Elantra passenger car, 18-year-old Lexy Vasquez along with three other passengers, were traveling west in the 5400 block of 19th Street. The Nissan Altima crossed over into the westbound lanes, and struck the Hyundai Elantra head-on in the center lane.

Vasquez was transported to Covenant Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries.

Lagunes and one passenger of the Hyundai Elantra were transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries. The remaining two passengers of the Hyundai Elantra were transported to University Medical Center by EMS with moderate injuries.

No arrests have been made. The MCIU investigation is on-going.

