LPD identify 4 injured in Wednesday night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department identified four people who were seriously injured in a Wednesday night crash in South Lubbock.

Read the full news release below for more information:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday night collision that sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to Slide Road and the South Loop 289 westbound access road for reports of a collision with injuries involving a car and two motorcycles on Wednesday, September 29th.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the car, 24 year-old Kailee Brewer, the driver of one of the motorcycles, 36 year-old Jason Sharpe, the driver of the second motorcycle, 45 year-old Solomon Gonzalez, and the passenger, 41 year-old Angelica Mendoza. All four individuals were transported to local hospitals via ambulance with serious injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears both motorcycles were headed north in the 6200 block of Slide Road, while the car was traveling west in the 5100 block of the South Loop access road, when all three collided in the intersection.

The investigation is ongoing.