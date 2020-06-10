LPD: Individual dies following June 4 crash at 34th Street & Interstate 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

On June 4 around 7:20 p.m., the Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a major crash at 34th Street and Interstate 27 that left one critically injured.

The driver of the Honda Civic, later identified as 31-year-old Euesbio Perez, was transported to UMC with critical injuries and passed away yesterday, June 9.

Based on the initial investigation, the Honda Civic was traveling southbound on the interstate and lost control, making contact with another vehicle. The Honda Civic then rolled down the embankment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Major Crash Investigation Unit.

