LPD: Individual struck by vehicle Sunday morning in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in Central Lubbock, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department.

The incident was reported in the 3800 block of Interstate 27.

LPD said the individual was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

An investigation was underway by the Major Crash Investigation Unit.

