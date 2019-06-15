LPD investigate Saturday morning shooting involving teenager

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

At approximately 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department received reports that gunshots had been fired in the 1500 block of 24th Place. Officers arrived on scene and located a 13-year-old with injuries inside a home. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

