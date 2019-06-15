LPD investigate Saturday morning shooting involving teenager

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

At approximately 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department received reports that gunshots had been fired in the 1500 block of 24th Place. Officers arrived on scene and located a 13-year-old with injuries inside a home. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss