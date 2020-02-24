LPD investigates crash on 19th Street late Sunday evening

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 600 block of 19th Street around 10:30 p.m. on February 23.

Based on the initial investigation, it appears a Nissan Titan, driven by 58-year-old Jewell Townsend, was traveling southbound on the Interstate 27 access road where it struck a signal light pole.

Townsend was transported to UMC with life threatening injuries.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar