LPD investigates crash on 19th Street late Sunday evening

Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 600 block of 19th Street around 10:30 p.m. on February 23.

Based on the initial investigation, it appears a Nissan Titan, driven by 58-year-old Jewell Townsend, was traveling southbound on the Interstate 27 access road where it struck a signal light pole.

Townsend was transported to UMC with life threatening injuries.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

