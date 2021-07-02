LPD investigates deadly overnight shooting, identifies victim

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that ultimately resulted in the death of one person.

At 1:46 a.m., Lubbock Police Officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Texas Avenue for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old Johnny Tavon Dancer with a gunshot wound.

The initial investigation indicates that following an altercation outside in the 1600 block of Texas Avenue, one individual shot Dancer. The individual remained on scene following the shooting, and has been identified.

Dancer was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Dancer was pronounced deceased at 8:21 a.m. at UMC.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.