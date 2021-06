LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating the drowning death of a one-year-old that occurred on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Lehigh Street around 6:10 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

LPD confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com the child was found deceased.

Police also said no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.