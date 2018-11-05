Local News

LPD investigates fatal crash late Sunday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Crash investigators with the Lubbock Police Department Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before midnight on November 4th in the 2900 block of Avenue A.
 
At approximately 11:40 p.m., LPD received a report that a Ford Mustang had crashed into a building at 2914 Avenue A. Responding officers located the flipped Mustang with the driver still inside. The driver, 40-year-old Maria Flores, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
 
Through the initial investigation, it appears the driver was traveling southbound in the 2900 block of Avenue A when she lost control and struck a curb. The Mustang flipped on to its roof and continued to travel until it struck a building.
 
Crash investigators are looking at alcohol and speed as possible factors in this crash.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

