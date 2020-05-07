LPD investigates fatal hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday afternoon, a woman in a motorized wheelchair was hit and killed by a vehicle, according to a press release from Lubbock Police Department.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police Department:

Around 3:15 p.m. May 6, officers responded to the 1900 block of East 1st Place for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Through the initial investigation, officers determined that a vehicle was traveling southbound on Zenith Avenue when it struck 52-year-old Lydia Lopez and her motorized wheel chair. The unknown driver failed to stop and render aid and fled the area.

Lopez was transported to UMC where she was later pronounced deceased.

The case remains under investigation with the Major Crash Investigation Unit.