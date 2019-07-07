LPD investigates fight outside La Kumbia early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas – A fight outside a Lubbock nightclub early Sunday morning leaves a man seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Avenue Q Drive at La Kumbia.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that officers were called to the scene following reports of a fight in progress.

When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old male with serious injuries.

He was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Police said they were informed that several males attacked the victim and then fled the area.

LPD said the circumstances surrounding the assault remain under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.